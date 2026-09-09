Women's handball seeks revenge vs. host Japan at Asian Games

Korea will try to reclaim its Asian women's handball supremacy at the upcoming Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, the national team head coach said Wednesday, with the host country Japan likely standing in the way.

Women's handball made its Asian Games debut in 1990, and Korea has won seven of the nine gold medals awarded so far. However, at the previous Asian Games in 2023, Korea suffered a crushing, 29-19 defeat to Japan in the gold medal contest.

Then, as the Asian championships in 2024, Japan got the better of Korea once again, this time coming away with a 25-24 victory in the final. Korea had won the previous six Asian titles, five of them at the expense of Japan.

Lee Kye-chung, back as the bench boss after coaching Korea to gold at the 2018 Asian Games, said his team has what it takes to topple Japan this time.

"After we lost so big to Japan last time, we are determined not to suffer the same fate this time," Lee said at the national team press conference at the Jincheon National Training Center in Jincheon, 85 kilometers south of Seoul. "We have a great balance of youthful energy and veteran leadership. They all have great mental fortitude."

At this year's Asian Games, the women's handball competition will not feature any knockout match. Instead, the top three teams among the seven nations after round-robin play will take home medals.

Korea will begin its medal pursuit against Hong Kong on Sept. 19, followed by Kazakhstan on Sept. 20, Uzbekistan on Sept. 23, China on Sept. 25, Vietnam on Sept. 26 and Japan on Sept. 27.

All matches will be played at Kasugai City Gymnasium in Kasugai, northeast of Nagoya, and at Entrio in Inazawa, just northwest of the main host city.

Barring big upsets along the way, the Korea-Japan showdown will likely determine the gold medal.

"Every match will be important, and we can't afford to take anyone lightly," Lee added. "I think we and Japan have similar styles. It will come down to who is more desperate."

Lee blamed those past losses to Japan on shaky defense and said the team has tried to address issues at its own end.

"We have been working hard on improving our defense, and we have even named defensive specialists for this team," the coach said. "The goal is to minimize mistakes and have good communication during matches."

Assistant coach Chong Yeon-ho said he has tried to encourage his players to savor the opportunity to play Japan again at the Asian Games.

"I think they should be thankful for this chance to get their revenge," Chong added. "We will play two straight days before playing Japan, and that stretch starts against China. So that is another big match for us."

Kang Il-koo, the goalkeeper coach, said the team has been trying to analyze tendencies of Europe-based Japanese attackers.

"I think we will have a chance to win if we keep Japan to below 25 goals," Kang said. "We are trying to guard against their fast breaks and shots from long distance."

Captain Gwon Han-na, who helped Korea win gold at the 2014 Asian Games, voiced confidence in her team's chemistry this time around.

"We all understand the importance of the Japan match," Gwon said. "I think we have a really tight group here. I can't wait to get going."