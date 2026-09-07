Tigers slugger Kim Do-yeong voted KBO's top player for August
Summary
Kia Tigers slugger Kim Do-yeong was voted KBO Player of the Month for August on Monday. He led August voting over seven other candidates after a big month at the plate, and the honor is his third career monthly award. Kim also remains the KBO home run leader with 39, one shy of becoming the first Korean hitter to reach 40 in eight years.
Key Facts
- Kim Do-yeong tied for the August league lead with six home runs and led outright with 16 runs scored and a.714 slugging percentage in 15 games.
- He received 10 of 35 media votes and 277,640 of 495,144 fan votes, finishing with 42.32 voting points.
- This was Kim's third career Player of the Month award, and he won two monthly awards in 2024.
- Kim will receive 3 million won in prize money, and Shinhan Bank will donate 2 million won in his name to Dongsung Middle School in Gwangju.
Kia Tigers slugger Kim Do-yeong has been voted the top player in Korean baseball for August.
The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) announced Monday that Kim beat out seven other candidates for the Player of the Month honor for August.
In 15 games in August, Kim tied for the league lead with six home runs, and had the sole possession of the lead with 16 runs scored and a .714 slugging percentage.
Kim garnered 10 out of 35 votes cast by the media, the second-highest total behind Doosan Bears starting pitcher Gwak Been, who had 14. But Kim dominated everyone else in fan voting, with 277,640 out of 495,144 votes going his way and no other candidate earning even 100,000.
Kim finished with 42.32 voting points, nearly 20 points better than Gwak, who had just 38,551 votes from fans.
For the season, Kim is leading the KBO with 39 home runs, one away from becoming the first Korean hitter to blast 40 homers in eight years.
This was Kim's third career Player of the Month award. He won two in 2024, a year in which he was also voted the regular season MVP.
Kim will receive 3 million won ($2,230) in prize money and a trophy. Shinhan Bank, the league's main sponsor, will donate 2 million won in Kim's name to his alma mater, Dongsung Middle School, in the southwestern city of Gwangju.
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