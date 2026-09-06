A competitor wearing a white taekwondo uniform stands barefoot on a mat. A virtual reality (VR) headset covers the athlete’s face, while five sensors are attached to the back, thighs and shins. The opponent stands in the same space, but several meters away.

When the match begins, the two competitors exchange kicks without actually touching each other. Instead of watching the athletes on the mat, spectators watch their VR avatars on a screen.

This is virtual taekwondo, which will make its official Asian Games debut at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, which open on Sept. 19. The sport was first introduced at the International Olympic Committee’s Olympic Esports Series in 2023 and has made its way into the Asian Games just three years later.

Each competitor battles on a 4-meter-by-4-meter mat for 60 seconds, with matches decided by a best-of-three format. Much like Tekken, another esports title at the Asian Games, a competitor can win by landing successful attacks and reducing the opponent’s health gauge to zero.

If neither player scores a knockout within 60 seconds, the competitor who has retained more health wins. Kicks to the opponent’s torso or head count as successful hits, with head strikes causing twice as much damage. Kicks are classified as strong, medium or weak depending on their speed, with the damage varying accordingly.The sport also incorporates elements more commonly associated with video games. In addition to the health gauge, each player has a separate “stun gauge.” Once enough successful attacks fill the gauge, the opponent becomes defenseless for three seconds.

During those three seconds, the stunned competitor can neither evade nor block attacks, creating a crucial opportunity to turn the match around.

Punches do not reduce an opponent’s health, but they can build up the stun gauge. Conversely, successfully blocking an opponent’s kick with an arm can reduce one's stun gauge.

Despite its video-game-like appearance, the sport is physically demanding, much like other combat sports. Although each round lasts just one minute, with a maximum of three minutes per match, competitors must relentlessly pressure their opponents without a break.

In addition to stamina and technical skill, concentration is crucial. Athletes must read their opponent’s movements in a virtual environment and make split-second decisions.

Another distinctive feature is that the virtual setting eliminates traditional divisions by gender and weight class. At the 2026 Chuncheon Korea Open International Taekwondo Championships held in July, Vietnamese taekwondo athlete Nguyen Thi Mong Quynh, 28, won both the women’s division and the mixed division, which featured 31 male and female competitors.

At this Asian Games, athletes will compete for just one gold medal, regardless of gender or weight class. Sixteen male and female athletes aged 17 to 35 from 15 countries will take part. Korea will be represented by Ahn Hyang-sik (Yongin University), who has competed in the 58 kg sparring division, while athletes from Hong Kong and India, among others, will also participate in virtual taekwondo as sparring specialists. In contrast, competitors from countries such as the Philippines and Singapore mainly specialize in poomsae.

However, it remains uncertain whether traditional sparring skills will translate directly to virtual taekwondo. Unique strategic elements that do not exist in real-life taekwondo, such as the “stun” mechanic, can have a significant impact on the outcome. It is also too early to say whether sparring or poomsae athletes have an advantage.

An official from World Taekwondo said, “Among the participants at this Asian Games, there are also athletes who specialize specifically in virtual taekwondo.”

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.











