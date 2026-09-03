Lee Kang-in named to La Liga's best XI of summer signings

Korean national team star Lee Kang-in of Atletico Madrid has been named to a best XI of La Liga’s top summer signings based on transfer fees.

Football content outlet Score 90 introduced its best XI of the highest-valued transfers of the 2026-27 season’s summer transfer window on Wednesday, with Lee earning a spot in midfield.

Lee joined Atletico Madrid for a reported transfer fee of 35 million euros ($41 million), forming a midfield trio with teammate Morten Hjulmand, who arrived for 40 million euros, and Barcelona’s Rodri, whose transfer was valued at 60 million euros.

Lee’s transfer fee ranks as the second-highest ever paid for a Korean footballer.

He trails only Kim Min-jae, who moved from Napoli to Bayern Munich in 2023 for 50 million euros.

Atletico Madrid had four players on the XI. In addition to Lee and Hjulmand, Alejandro Grimaldo joined the club for 15 million euros, while Cristian Romero arrived for 33 million euros.

Barcelona had two players on the list, with Anthony Gordon joining Rodri after moving for 80 million euros.

Real Madrid, which has gone trophyless for two consecutive seasons, also had four players selected, matching Atletico Madrid’s total. Marc Cucurella was listed at 55 million euros, Denzel Dumfries at 20 million euros and Spanish youth prospect Carlos Espe at 25 million euros.

The remaining spot went to Yann Diomande, whose 125 million-euro transfer fee made him the most expensive signing of the summer transfer window.

The combined transfer value of the 11 players on La Liga’s highest-fee Best XI is 497 million euros.

This article from Xportsnews is adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.