LG Twins sign ex-closer Go Woo-suk following brief MLB stint

The LG Twins announced Wednesday they have signed their former All-Star closer Go Woo-suk for the rest of this Korean baseball season, following the pitcher's brief stint in the majors.

The Twins said Go will make 150 million won ($109,350) for the remainder of the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) campaign. The regular season is set to conclude Oct. 7.

Back in LG's signature pinstripes, Go will wear his familiar No. 19 on his back.

Go became a free agent earlier this week after being designated for assignment by the Minnesota Twins and then refusing an outright assignment to the minor leagues.

Before boarding his flight back to Korea, Go informed the LG Twins of his wish to return, and the KBO club, in desperate need of some bullpen help, welcomed the 28-year-old with open arms.

Go first pitched for the LG Twins from 2017 to 2023. He became their closer in 2019, and over the next five seasons, the right-hander compiled 139 saves —- more than any other KBO closer in that stretch.

He then signed with the San Diego Padres in January 2024 but never reached Major League Baseball (MLB) with them. He was traded to the Miami Marlins in May the same year and remained stuck in the minors there before being released in June 2025.

The Detroit Tigers then signed him later that same month and brought him back as a free agent in December 2025. Go only got to as high as Triple-A with the Tigers, who traded him to Minnesota in July this year.

Go made his long-awaited MLB debut as a Minnesota Twin on July 9 and ended up making four appearances. He had a 9.00 ERA in four innings before getting demoted to Triple-A St. Paul Saints.

Go was also suspended for eight games for having an illegal substance in his glove. He pitched to an ugly 12.54 ERA in eight appearances for the Saints — 13 earned runs in 9 1/3 innings on nine hits, including two home runs.

Go cleared waivers after getting designated for assignment — meaning, no team claimed him when he was made available and instead of accepting more time in the minors, Go opted for free agency and ultimately the reunion with the LG Twins.

Go will immediately strengthen the injury-plagued bullpen for the Twins, who are missing veteran setup man Kim Jin-sung and star closer You Young-chan, who had succeeded Go as the ninth-inning man.

Twins manager Youm Kyoung-youb said Tuesday he will lean on Go for multiple innings at a time in high-leverage situations, with starter-turned-reliever Son Ju-young firmly entrenched in the closer role.

"I would like to thank my fans for their unwavering support, whether I was pitching in Korea or in America," Go said. "Although we don't have much time left this season, I will do my best to help the team win."

Go will not be eligible for postseason, though. Players must be on the active roster by July 31 each year to be able to compete in postseason games.

The Twins, who won Korean Series titles in 2023 and 2025, appear headed back to the postseason this fall. Through Tuesday, they were in third place at 65-51-1 (wins-losses-ties), with the top five qualifying for October baseball.