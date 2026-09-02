Chung Mong-gyu questioned as suspect over Hong Myung-bo appointment, denies improper interference

Chung Mong-gyu, former president of the Korea Football Association (KFA), appeared for police questioning Wednesday over allegations that he improperly intervened in the appointment of former national football team head coach Hong Myung-bo.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's Financial Crimes Investigation Unit summoned Chung as a suspect on charges including obstruction of business and breach of trust. Chung arrived at the police investigation unit's office in Mapo District, Seoul, at around 11:50 a.m.

"I will faithfully cooperate with the police investigation," Chung told reporters. "I don't believe there was any improper intervention at all."

He did not answer questions, including whether he had intervened to have Hong appointed, before entering the building for questioning.

Chung was reported to police by a civic group over allegations that he improperly became involved in the process of selecting the national team head coach in 2024 without following the KFA's internal regulations.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism also conducted an audit that year and concluded that Chung, then-executive vice president Kim Jung-bae and then-technical director Lee Lim-saeng had either intervened in Hong's appointment without proper authority or failed to comply with relevant regulations. The ministry subsequently asked the KFA to impose severe disciplinary action against them.

Police questioned Hong, Lee and a number of former members of the KFA's National Teams Committee and board officials last month.

Investigators also searched KFA offices at Korea Football Park in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province, and the Football Center in Jongno District, Seoul, securing materials related to the selection of the national team coach.

After analyzing the seized materials and conducting further investigations, police summoned Chung, who was at the top of the KFA's decision-making structure at the time.

During Wednesday's questioning, police are expected to focus on whether Chung was actually involved in recommending candidates and making the final appointment, as well as whether he used his position to interfere with the normal operations of KFA bodies, including the National Teams Committee and the board of directors.

Chung stepped down as KFA president in July, shortly after the conclusion of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, was translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.