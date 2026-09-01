Ex-MLB player Choi Ji-man says young prospects deserve attention at KBO draft

Former major leaguer Choi Ji-man said Tuesday he does not want to steal young prospects' thunder at the upcoming draft for the top Korean league, insisting student-athletes deserve to take center stage.

Regardless of his wishes, Choi is expected to be the hottest name at the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) draft on Sept. 21. The 35-year-old with 525 Major League Baseball (MLB) games under his belt could be selected in the first round.

Choi, who has been playing for the Ulsan Whales in the Futures League, the feeder circuit for the KBO, participated in the pre-draft workout Tuesday, along with several other draft hopefuls.

The annual workout is an opportunity for players not currently registered with high school or university teams to make an impression on KBO scouts and improve their chances of being selected at the draft. It is reserved for players in the following categories: those who played professional or amateur baseball overseas without having previously competed in the KBO, those who played for Korean high school or university but dropped out and those who have played at least one game for a Futures League team or an independent team recognized by the KBO even without graduating from a school with a baseball team.

"I was pretty nervous coming in and I am happy with how the workout went," Choi told reporters afterward. "Scouts asked me a lot of questions. I am grateful for their interest."

In 20 games for the Whales so far, Choi has batted .308 with a home run, seven RBIs and an on-base plus slugging of .847.

"It does not matter whether I get picked in the first round. And I feel some pressure every time I hear that I may get selected early," Choi said, reiterating his long-held stance. "And it is not because I have doubts about my abilities. I just want young student-athletes to go higher in the draft and make a lot of money in signing bonus. I have watched our junior national team play and I saw a lot of talented players."

Choi signed with the Seattle Mariners out of high school in 2009 and made his MLB debut with the Los Angeles Angels in 2016.

Choi had 67 home runs and 238 RBIs in MLB. In 2020 with the Tampa Bay Rays, Choi became the first Korean position player to play in a World Series.

With the draft about three weeks away, Choi said he was getting more nervous by the day.

"I feel like I am back in high school. I left for the United States without experiencing these jitters," Choi said. "I think about how my career would have played out if I had not gone to the U.S. back then."

Choi revealed that he had been getting calls from friends on some KBO teams who want him to be their teammate next year.

"I have no idea where I will end up, so my head hurts," Choi said with a laugh. "No matter where I go, I will play my best. If I can stay healthy, I think I should be able to put up good numbers."