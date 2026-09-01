Kim Si-woo and Tom Kim have made the International Team for the upcoming Presidents Cup, the biennial match play event pitting non-European international stars against their American counterparts.

The six automatic spots for the International Team were finalized Tuesday based on the players' world ranking positions after the conclusion of the Tour Championship, the final PGA Tour playoff event, over the weekend.

Kim Si-woo, at No. 13, is the highest-ranked International Team player and is off to his fourth Presidents Cup.

Tom Kim, ranked 30th, was fifth in the International Team standings, and he will play in his third Presidents Cup.

The two Koreans are joined by Ryan Fox of New Zealand, Hideki Matsuyama of Japan, Min Woo Lee of Australia and Adam Scott of Australia.

Kim Si-woo has had the second-most top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour this season with 11, and also leads the circuit with 55 rounds in the 60s and 66 rounds under-par.

Tom Kim won the Genesis Scottish Open in July for his first title since October 2023 and has had four top-20 finishes in six tournaments since.

This year's Presidents Cup will take place at Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois.

The International Team's captain, Geoff Ogilvy, will make six additional picks later, with Korean veteran Im Sung-jae, ninth in the team's standings, being a candidate. Im has played at three previous Presidents Cups.

This will be the 16th edition of the competition. The United States has so far won 13 times, and the two sides ended in a tie in 2003. The lone International victory came in 1998.