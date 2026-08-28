It is noticeable that there is a lack of Korean players in the English Premier League this season, but there has been a big transfer story in the United Kingdom.

Kim Min-su is set to join Scottish giants Rangers for a sizable fee. Kim may not be that well-known in Korea, as he has never played in the K-League and arrives in Glasgow from the second tier of the Spanish league. Now though, there is going to be plenty of attention on the 20-year-old winger.

Rangers have been champions of Scotland no less than 55 times and regularly play in front of 50,000 fans at the historic Ibrox Stadium. It is going to be quite a change from Girona and its average attendance of 11,000 or so fans. Glasgow is one of the world’s great soccer cities, with the Blues of Rangers against the Green and White hoops of their bitter rivals Celtic.

“I'm so happy to sign for Rangers,” Kim said. “I know it's a big club with great, great fans. I want to help the team to be better every day, to be a good person and to do everything I can to help the team win everything that comes our way.”

The transfer fee is reportedly around 16 billion won ($11.6 million) and shows how much Rangers value Kim. He is primarily a left winger who can play anywhere in attack. Fast and direct, he is an exciting talent. Heading to Spain at a young age, Kim has had a European soccer education. Scotland’s top tier is very different, but he has the talent and mentality to succeed. It may take some time to completely adapt, but he has time, and a four-year contract, on his side.

That so much was paid means that Kim is going to get plenty of opportunities to play, which is always key. Often, Korean players have made their big move, rarely appear, get loaned out and then come home. Kim is going to get a chance to show what he can do. The move could also see him called up to the national team.

Speaking of big games, there are going to be a few interesting derbies this season. Many people think that clashes between Celtic and Rangers are some of the biggest games in world soccer. These ‘Old Firm’ games are watched by millions. Koreans will be watching too, and not just because of Kim.

Yang Hyun-jiun has been at Celtic since 2023 and the winger has become a firm favorite at Parkhead. There are going to be two meetings in September alone, the first in a cup quarter-final in September and, then a week later, a fixture in the league.

If Kim can perform in those two games, then the fans will never forget. At 20, he is still young and has a lot to learn, but the potential ceiling is high. A couple of good seasons in Scotland and then a move south of the border to the English Premier League will be very much in the cards.



