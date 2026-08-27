Olympic boxing medalist to miss Asian Games due to injury
Summary
Im Ae-ji will miss next month’s Asian Games in Japan after tearing a ligament in her left knee during training and undergoing surgery. The 2024 Olympic boxing bronze medalist had been set to compete in the women’s 54-kilogram division. Yang Yi-young, the runner-up in the national team trials, will replace her. Im said on social media that she was devastated to miss the competition.
Key Facts
- The Asian Games will begin on Sept. 19 in Japan.
- Im Ae-ji won bronze in the women’s 54-kilogram class at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
- She became the first South Korean female boxer to win an Olympic medal.
- Im had lost her first matches in her two previous Asian Games appearances in 2018 and 2023.
- Yang Yi-young, who finished runner-up in the national team trials, will take Im’s place.
The 2024 Olympic boxing bronze medalist Im Ae-ji will miss next month's Asian Games after suffering an injury during training, the sport's national federation said Thursday.
An official with the Boxing Association of Korea said Im tore a ligament in her left knee during a recent sparring session and underwent surgery that will keep her out of the Asian Games, which will begin Sept. 19 in Japan.
Im had been scheduled to compete in the women's 54-kilogram division.
The 27-year-old won bronze in the same weight class at the 2024 Paris Olympics, becoming the first South Korean female boxer to win an Olympic medal.
At both of her two previous Asian Games appearances in 2018 and 2023, Im lost her first matches.
"I am devastated that I will not be able to compete and I hope you will all cheer for the rest of our athletes," Im wrote on her social media page.
The boxing association said Yang Yi-young, runner-up to Im in the national team trials, will replace Im at the Asian Games.
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