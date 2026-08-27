Kim Ha-seong delivers walk-off hit for Braves
Summary
Kim Ha-seong delivered a walk-off hit for the Atlanta Braves against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park in Atlanta on Wednesday local time. His two-out single in the bottom of the ninth capped a 6-5 win and was his first hit since June 3. Kim said he was happy to help the team win and felt his work paid off.
Key Facts
- Kim came into the game batting 5-for-76 for the season and had been used in a backup role recently.
- The walk-off single was Kim's first hit since June 3.
- Kim signed a one-year deal with the Braves in December after spending the second half of the 2025 season with the team.
- He missed his 2026 season debut until May 12 after injuring his right middle finger in January and later missed about a month with inflammation in the surgically repaired finger.
- After the game, Kim was batting.078 for the season and still had not hit an extra-base hit in 2026.
Kim Ha-seong has come through with a walk-off hit for the Atlanta Braves, a rare bright moment for the veteran infielder mired in his least productive season in the majors.
Kim delivered the game-winning hit with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park in Atlanta on Wednesday (local time) to cap a 6-5 victory.
With left-hander Brock Stewart on the mound and runners at first and second, Kim pinch-hit for Victor Mederos. Kim took three straight balls before taking a fastball for a strike and then fouling off three straight fastballs.
On the eighth pitch of the at-bat, another fastball, Kim roped a base hit to left fielder Teoscar Hernandez. Lane Thomas scored as he beat Hernandez's throw easily, and a wild celebration ensued, as Kim was mobbed by teammates halfway between first base and second base.
Kim came into this game having batted just 5-for-76 for the season. The 30-year-old former Gold Glove winner had been relegated to the backup role recently, and the walk-off single was Kim's first hit since June 3.
"I am so happy to have helped the team win. As I ran toward first base, I was hoping the ball would drop for a hit," Kim said. "I have been trying to do the best I can, even though I don't know when I will get into games. I think the work paid off today."
Kim spent the second half of the 2025 season with the Braves and signed a one-year deal with them as a free agent in December.
But then Kim suffered a right middle finger injury after falling on ice while in Korea in January and did not make his 2026 season debut until May 12.
Kim never got into his groove, going 1-for-28 in June, and missed a month of action, from early July to early August, with inflammation in his surgically repaired finger.
After his heroics, Kim is batting .078 for the season and is still looking for his first extra-base hit of 2026.
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