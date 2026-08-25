Veteran divers looking to end China stranglehold in Asian Games diving

JINCHEON — Korean diver Kim Su-ji has won nothing but bronze medals in her Asian Games career — one in 2018 and two more in 2023.

The 28-year-old would love some medals of a different color at this year's competition in Japan.

"Obviously, I always want to win gold medals, because I have won enough bronze medals already," Kim said Tuesday at a joint national swimming team press conference at the Jincheon National Training Center in Jincheon, 85 kilometers south of Seoul. "I want to be able to enjoy the competition, too."

At the 2023 Asian Games, Kim won bronze in the synchronized 3-meter springboard event with Park Ha-reum. This time, Kim has a new partner in the 22-year-old Kim Na-hyun.

"My programs have had high degrees of difficulty and in the past, I had to lower those levels to fit in with my partners. But now, I finally have someone who can perform at my level," Kim Su-ji said. "This is why I expect some strong results this time."

To win gold, Kim and her new partner will have to end decades-long dominance by China, who has swept every diving gold medal at every Asian Games since 1974.

Kim Su-ji said building a good personal connection away from the pool has been key in her new partnership.

"I have always done well when I got along with my partners outside the arena," she said. "I try to treat Na-hyun as an equal, not just a junior teammate, and talk to her as much as I can."

Kim Yeong-nam is also hungry for his first Asian Games gold medal, having previously won four silver medals and one bronze medal across the past three competitions.

He won back-to-back silver medals in the synchronized 10m platform event in 2018 and 2023.

This time, Kim will enter the 1m springboard.

"I hope I will be able to target gold, not just silver, in my event," Kim said.

Kim will be competing without his longtime sidekick Woo Haram, who is fulfilling his mandatory military service. The two combined for the 2018 silver medal in the 10m platform event.

"I did my military service a little before he did, and I hope there will come a day when we will be reunited here at the training center," Kim said.