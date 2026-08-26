Senior athletes prove age is just a number at Daegu WMAC

DAEGU — Sawang Janpram, 106, is no ordinary centenarian.

The Thai athlete is among more than 11,000 participants from 106 countries taking part in the World Masters Athletics Championships (WMAC) under way in the southern Korean city of Daegu.

The event brings together former star athletes and amateurs, from Janpram, its oldest competitor, to Korean Olympic marathon champion Hwang Young-jo.

For senior athletes like Janpram, the sports event is a chance to prove that age is just a number.

The Thai athlete began exercising at age 80 and entered his first sporting competition at 97. He has since won 78 medals.

In 2025, he competed in the World Masters Games in Taiwan, also as the event's oldest participant, and won four gold medals in the men's 100-meter track, shot put, discus throw and javelin throw.

At the Daegu championships, Janpram is set to compete in the discus throw on Thursday and javelin throw on Saturday, alongside other male contestants aged 95 and older.

The Thai athlete, who began exercising with the help of his daughter Siripan, 74, said he took up exercise after seeing a close friend struggle with deteriorating health and decided he did not want to become a burden on his family.

"I am proud of all the medals I have earned. At 106, my goal is simply to enjoy life and stay fit," he said through an interpreter, adding his goal for the Daegu competition was to take part in it with his daughter.

Among Korean participants, Kim Myung-rak, 90, is the oldest.

Kim, who was also encouraged by his daughter to enter the competition, said his goal was to complete his 100-meter run without falling.

"Rankings are not important, there is no reason to finish first," he said ahead of the competition. "My goal is to run as hard as I can and make it to the finish line without stumbling."

The WMAC Daegu runs through Thursday next week across 34 categories in the areas of track, field and road racing.

The Daegu Policy Institute estimated the economic impact from hosting the race was expected to reach around 146 billion won ($106 million).

"Upon the completion of the race, we expect Daegu to become a global athletics city in track and field that has hosted three international championships," an official from the competition committee said, noting the city also hosted world championships in 2011 and 2017.