Newly formed artistic swimming tandem targeting Asian Games medal

JINCHEON — Hur Yoon-seo is still just 20 years old, but she is now the senior member of the Korean artistic swimming team.

Her longtime partner, Lee Ri-young, retired after the 2024 Olympics, and Hur has now formed a new team with the 18-year-old Kim Ji-yoon. Lee Gyu-bin, 17, is the reserve member.

Together, Hur and Kim will try to deliver Korea its first Asian Games medal since 2010, when this year's competition gets under way next month in Japan.

"Even though we have not been together for very long, we really hit it off from the beginning," Hur said Tuesday at a joint press conference with the national swimming team at the Jincheon National Training Center in Jincheon, about 85 kilometers south of Seoul. "Our goal is to reach the podium."

Hur said she was still trying to get used to taking care of younger teammates, having been the youngest artistic swimmer herself for nearly seven years.

"There is a lot that I have to pay attention to, but I am also learning so much from my teammates," Hur added. "Ji-yoon and I have been great together in training."

Kim said she was nervous about making her Asian Games debut, but she leans on Hur for moral support every chance she has.

"Since the start of this year, I have been working really hard on my techniques," the teenager said. "My partner has so much international experience, and I am learning a lot from her."

As for dealing with the stress of preparing for her first major event, Kim said, "I think the only way to overcome mental blocks is to train.

"I have been trying my best to stay locked in," Kim added. "And whenever I hit a snag, I turn to Yoon-seo or my coaches for advice."