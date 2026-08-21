Emerging sprinter chasing Asian Games medal, nat'l record in 100m dash
Summary
Korean sprinter Joel Jin Nwamadi said he will chase a medal and another personal best in the men’s 100 meters at the Asian Games in Japan next month. The 20-year-old, born in Seoul to a Nigerian father and a Korean mother, has been setting faster times almost every meet this season. He has also tied the national record unofficially with a wind-aided 10.07 seconds and entered the Asian Games delegation press conference saying he feels confident about reaching the podium.
Key Facts
- Nwamadi posted a personal-best 10.23 seconds in Japan in April, after earlier clocking a wind-aided 10.08 seconds with a tail wind of 3.5 m/s.
- In May, he ran 10.09 seconds at the Asian Games national team trials.
- This month, he touched 10.07 seconds in Japan with a 3.2 m/s tail wind to unofficially tie the national record.
- Kim Kuk-young said earlier this week that Nwamadi will not only break his record but could also shatter the 10-second barrier in the near future.
Korean sprinter Joel Jin Nwamadi has been setting new personal-best times in the men's 100 meters at virtually every meet this season.
The 20-year-old said he will try to break it one more time next month at the Asian Games in Japan.
Born in Seoul to a Nigerian father and a Korean mother, Nwamadi posted a personal-best 10.23 seconds at an event in Japan in April. Earlier at the same competition, he clocked a wind-aided 10.08 seconds, just 0.01 second shy of a nine-year-old national record, with a tail wind of 3.5 meters per second (m/s). In athletics, if a tail wind exceeds 2.0 m/s, the result is not recognized as official.
Later in April, Nwamadi broke his personal record with 10.19 seconds.
In May, Nwamadi posted a time of 10.09 seconds with a tail wind of 2.8 m/s at the Asian Games national team trials. Two months later, he ran 10.13 seconds at a Japan meet in more pristine conditions.
The sprinter then reached even greater heights this month, touching 10.07 seconds with a 3.2 m/s tail wind in Japan to unofficially tie the national record.
Nwamadi's surge has prompted the record holder, Kim Kuk-young, to declare earlier this week that Nwamadi will not just break his national record but will even shatter the 10-second barrier in the near future.
At a joint press conference for the Korean Asian Games delegation Thursday, Nwamadi said he will keep his focus on the more immediate task.
"Since this will be my first Asian Games, I am nervous but also excited at the same time," he said. "I have been setting new personal-best times and have been riding some good momentum this year. I think I should go into the Asian Games feeling confident that I can break my own record again and reach the podium."
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