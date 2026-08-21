Korean sprinter Joel Jin Nwamadi has been setting new personal-best times in the men's 100 meters at virtually every meet this season.

The 20-year-old said he will try to break it one more time next month at the Asian Games in Japan.

Born in Seoul to a Nigerian father and a Korean mother, Nwamadi posted a personal-best 10.23 seconds at an event in Japan in April. Earlier at the same competition, he clocked a wind-aided 10.08 seconds, just 0.01 second shy of a nine-year-old national record, with a tail wind of 3.5 meters per second (m/s). In athletics, if a tail wind exceeds 2.0 m/s, the result is not recognized as official.

Later in April, Nwamadi broke his personal record with 10.19 seconds.

In May, Nwamadi posted a time of 10.09 seconds with a tail wind of 2.8 m/s at the Asian Games national team trials. Two months later, he ran 10.13 seconds at a Japan meet in more pristine conditions.

The sprinter then reached even greater heights this month, touching 10.07 seconds with a 3.2 m/s tail wind in Japan to unofficially tie the national record.

Nwamadi's surge has prompted the record holder, Kim Kuk-young, to declare earlier this week that Nwamadi will not just break his national record but will even shatter the 10-second barrier in the near future.

At a joint press conference for the Korean Asian Games delegation Thursday, Nwamadi said he will keep his focus on the more immediate task.

"Since this will be my first Asian Games, I am nervous but also excited at the same time," he said. "I have been setting new personal-best times and have been riding some good momentum this year. I think I should go into the Asian Games feeling confident that I can break my own record again and reach the podium."