JINCHEON — Korea swept up 22 medals in swimming at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, its most ever at a single edition of the quadrennial competition.

And the two lead horses of that historic run — Kim Woo-min and Hwang Sun-woo — said Thursday they are confident the country can be just as successful at this year's Asian Games in Japan.

"I know we won a record total of medals in Hangzhou and I think we are capable of setting another record this time," said Kim, who won three gold medals in 2023. "Asian swimmers have been improving but I am confident our swimmers are great under pressure."

Hwang Sun-woo, who collected six medals in Hangzhou, including two gold medals, said he is hungry for more Asian Games glory.

"I will try to win a medal in every race that I enter," said Hwang, who claimed three individual medals and three relay medals three years ago. "Obviously, we cannot let our guard down because Japanese and Chinese swimmers have been getting better, but I have faith in myself and my teammates."

Kim's main event is the 400m freestyle, where he won a world title and an Olympic bronze in 2024. Hwang has excelled in the 200m freestyle as the 2023 Asian Games gold medalist and the 2024 world champion.

In both races, they will be up against 19-year-old Chinese swimmer Zhang Zhanshuo. The rising star helped China win two relay gold medals at the 2024 worlds and has been successful in individual races lately, too.

"He is an excellent swimmer and we will compete in many of the same races," Kim said. "But I am not going to think too much about him. I think I am pretty good on big stages and I will lean on my experience and savvy to overcome challenges."

Hwang, who owns the 200m freestyle national record at 1:43.92, said both Zhang and Tatsuya Murasa of Japan, another 19-year-old, will be threats in his main event. Murasa holds the Japanese national record in the 200m freestyle at 1:44.54, while Zhang's personal best time there is 1:44.53.

"I am pretty confident in my chances," said Hwang, 23. "My goal is to break my personal record, and I think good results will naturally follow."