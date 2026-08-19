Lee Kang-in marks Spain return with 1st goal for Atletico Madrid

Korean midfielder Lee Kang-in celebrated his return to Spain by scoring his first goal for Atletico Madrid in their season-opening victory.

Lee netted Atleti's first goal in their 2-0 win over Malaga CF at Riyadh Air Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on Wednesday (local time) and was named the Man of the Match for his effort.

The goal broke the scoreless deadlock in the 70th minute, with Alex Baena adding the insurance marker 15 minutes later to help Atleti begin the La Liga campaign on a winning note.

Lee started the match on the bench and replaced Carlos Martin in the 57th minute. After a couple of shot attempts, Lee broke through 13 minutes after taking the field.

He took a pass from David Hancko on the right wing and then cut toward the center of the box before unleashing a rocket of a left-footed shot into the top left corner.

Lee joined Atletico Madrid in late July, following three years with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the top French league. The 25-year-old South Korean international spent his teen years in Spain with Valencia CF's youth academy. He made his first-team debut with them in October 2018 at age 17 and went on to play three La Liga seasons for them before moving on to another Spanish side, RCD Mallorca.

Lee signed with PSG in July 2023 and went on to win multiple trophies, including three Ligue 1 titles and two UEFA Champions League titles.

Upon joining Atletico Madrid, Lee has repeatedly said he wants to help the club win trophies the best he can. Atletico Madrid have captured 11 La Liga titles, but none since 2021, and they have never won a UEFA Champions League title.

Lee made his first Atletico Madrid appearance in a preseason match against Manchester City on Aug. 9, and Wednesday's game was his first with the club on Spanish soil.