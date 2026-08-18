Lee Kang-in on joining Atletico Madrid: 'I come with that desire to win'

Preparing for his return to the top Spanish league following a three-year stint in France, new Atletico Madrid midfielder Lee Kang-in says he is bringing a "desire" to win.

The Korea international was formally introduced as a member of the La Liga club in Madrid on Monday (local time), with the team's president, Enrique Cerezo, presenting him with Lee's No. 7 shirt.

Lee signed a five-year deal with Atleti, as the club is affectionately called, at the end of July after three seasons with the French giants Paris Saint-Germain. He made his first preseason appearance with them in Seoul on Aug. 9 and then had his first introduction in Spain this time.

Lee, 25, grew up in Spain and spent the early years of his club career in La Liga -- first with Valencia CF and then RCD Mallorca.

Speaking in his fluent Spanish, Lee said he had known about the prestige of Atletico Madrid all along and when they contacted his agents, "I only had in mind to join Atletico Madrid, to be able to help this club win many more titles."

"I come with that desire, with that ambition to win," he added. "And I believe the most important thing is not just help, but work hard, improve, and on this path, we can bring a lot of joy to all Atletico fans."

Last season, Atletico Madrid finished fourth in La Liga and lost to Real Sociedad on penalties in the Copa del Rey final. They also reached the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League. Their last major trophy came in the form of the La Liga title in 2021.

Lee said he is already enjoying playing for his new head coach, Diego Simeone.

"What has surprised me and what I have noticed is different from previous teams is the passion he has. He goes day by day with a lot of passion, with a lot of excitement," Lee said. "And that is conveyed to the players, and it is something very important for the players. The days I have spent with the team have been very intense on one hand, but I have enjoyed it immensely because of how it is lived. And I am very happy to be here."

Much has been made of Lee's shirt number, previously worn by the club legend Antoine Griezmann. No. 7 has come to represent offensive flair and creativity in football, reserved for a team's start right winger or attacking midfielder.

Lee, who was also asked about his number during his Seoul trip, stuck to the same response in Madrid.

"The No. 7 at Atletico Madrid is a very special number that has been worn by great footballers, many legends. But I try not to think about the number," he said. "I believe the important thing is to contribute to the team, improve day by day to be able to help the team. I think that is the most important thing, rather than thinking about the number. My goal is to be able to help the team, and that is what I will do until the last day I wear this shirt."

Lee also reflected on his Atletico debut in front of his adoring home fans, saying it was "a very special day that I will never forget."

"I really need to work harder so that Atletico Madrid can become a team with the most fans among football teams in Korea," Lee added.

Atletico Madrid will open their La Liga campaign against Malaga CF at Riyadh Air Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid at 8 p.m. Wednesday (local time), or 4 a.m. Thursday (Korean time).