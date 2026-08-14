Footballer Lee Kang-in joins Rosé, Park Bo-gum's agency

Korean footballer Lee Kang-in has signed with management agency The Black Label, joining a roster of well-known figures that includes actor Park Bo-gum and BLACKPINK singer Rosé.

The agency announced the signing Friday.

“As a steadfast partner, we will fully support Lee in every new challenge he takes on,” the agency said. “We ask for your continued interest and support as he embarks on this new chapter.”

Led by former YG Entertainment producer Teddy, the agency represents artists such as BIGBANG’s Taeyang, BLACKPINK’s Rosé, Jeon Somi and the idol groups MEOVV and ALLDAY PROJECT.

Aside from Park and Rosé, the agency recently expanded the scope of its operations by signing actors Yim Si-wan and Kwak Dong-yeon before adding football star Lee Kang-in to its roster.

After leaving Paris Saint-Germain, Lee joined Atletico Madrid for a transfer fee of 40 million euros (around $46 million), signing a contract that runs through 2031. He is set to inherit the No. 7 shirt previously worn by club legend Antoine Griezmann.

With both his move to a new club and his management deal with The Black Label, Lee is expected to embark on a new chapter both on and off the pitch.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.