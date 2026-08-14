Ex-football player Park Joo-ho, wife Anna expecting 4th child





Former football player Park Joo-ho and his wife, Anna, have announced that they are expecting their fourth child.

On Thursday, Anna uploaded a video titled “Starting Again” to her YouTube channel With ANNA. The video marked her return to the channel after a four-month hiatus.

“I spent a lot of time thinking about how to start again,” Anna said. “Fortunately, I received a lot of support. These days, I start my day a little earlier than most people.”

The video showed glimpses of her daily routine, including cooking, cleaning and organizing her schedule. Anna later visited a hospital, where she shared the news of her pregnancy.

“After enduring difficult times, life quietly waits for us, holding precious hope,” she said, before revealing that she is expecting her fourth child.

She also shared an ultrasound video showing the fetus. “Together with the hope that has come to us, we want to start a new chapter with our family and with all of you,” she said.

Park and Anna married in 2015 and have two sons and one daughter. Their family gained widespread popularity after appearing on KBS2’s variety show “The Return of Superman.”

Anna revealed in 2022 that she had been diagnosed with cancer. She subsequently underwent chemotherapy and is reportedly recovering her health.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.



















