Milwaukee Brewers sign Korean high school player

The Milwaukee Brewers have signed a Korean high school player.

SJ Lee, the Korea-based scout for the Brewers, told Yonhap News Agency on Thursday the club signed Chungdam High School outfielder Shin Hee-ju. The financial terms of Shin's deal were not disclosed.

Through Thursday's game at Bonghwang National High School Baseball Tournament in Seoul, Shin, listed at 175 centimeters and 72 kilograms, was batting .341 with 16 RBIs and 14 steals in 24 games this year. He had 17 walks against only seven strikeouts.

Shin, who throws right and bats left, can also handle infield duties, Lee said.

"Hitting-wise, he has a really good eye. He has good contact and some power. And he has speed," Lee said. "I think he was just under the radar because of his size. But the Brewers are the smallest team on average in the major league, so we don't look at that. And he is able to play both outfield and infield so he is very versatile.

"Overall, I think he is just a hidden gem," Lee added. "The Brewers have such a good track record of raising kids and given the opportunity, I think he will do a good job."

Shin becomes the third Korean high school player to sign with a major league club this year, following Gwangju Jeil pitcher Park Chan-min (Philadelphia Phillies) and Deoksu infielder Eom Jun-sang (Arizona Diamondbacks).