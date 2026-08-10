Police are considering whether to expand their investigation into the Korea Football Association (KFA) over allegations the association provided sexual entertainment to foreign referees between 2011 and 2012, an official said Monday.

The KFA has been rocked by the allegations stemming from a recently publicized 2016 government audit report amid an ongoing investigation over the association's controversial 2024 appointment of former head coach Hong Myung-bo.

The report said the KFA paid for sexual entertainment for visiting referees at massage parlors and other adult establishments before and after international matches held in Korea between March 2011 and March 2012.

"If (we) launch an investigation, we will review it," the official at the Seoul Metropolitan Agency said in a briefing, noting that police have yet to determine whether the case has passed the statute of limitations.

Under the law, many offenses have a statute of limitations of 15 years, excluding serious crimes, such as murder.

Police investigators could pursue criminal charges, such as violating laws on prostitution, but they will be unable to proceed with an investigation if the case is found to have passed the statute of limitations.

Investigators raided the KFA's offices last Thursday to seize documents to determine whether there had been any improper meddling and obstruction by KFA leaders during Hong's hiring process.

Hong has stepped down from his post in the aftermath of Korea's elimination from the group stage at this year's World Cup.

Separately, police said 226 people are currently under investigation for engaging in illegal activities in connection with ongoing protests over ballot shortages during the June 3 local elections.

Protesters have gathered outside the Olympic Park Handball Gymnasium in southern Seoul, which served as a vote counting center for the elections, following the ballot shortages on election day.

Police have referred five people to the prosecution for allegedly searching through belongings of members of the national women's youth handball team, while six others have been sent to the prosecution on charges of assaulting journalists.