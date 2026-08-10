KT Wiz slugger Hilliard voted KBO's top player for July

KT Wiz outfielder Sam Hilliard has been named Korean baseball's top player for July.

The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) announced Monday that Hilliard won the Player of the Month award for July over six other candidates.

Hilliard received 22 out of 35 votes from the media and 70,702 out of 428,888 votes cast by fans online, for the total voting points of 39.67. Samsung Lions outfielder Kim Ji-chan was the runner-up with 29.48 points after earning two media votes and 228,406 fan votes.

Hilliard tore up the league in July to the tune of nine home runs, 26 RBIs and a .365/.413/.743 line in 19 games. The American slugger led the KBO in home runs, RBIs and slugging percentage for the month, and ranked third in runs scored with 17.

For the season, Hilliard is third in the home run race with 29 and sits second in RBIs with 92. He owns the third-highest slugging percentage with .592.

Hilliard is the first foreign hitter for the Wiz to win the monthly award since Mel Rojas Jr. in June 2020. Hilliard will receive 3 million won ($2,115) in prize money and a trophy.