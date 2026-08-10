3 Koreans qualify for PGA Tour playoffs

A trio of Korean mainstays on the PGA Tour will compete in the annual playoffs starting this week.

Kim Si-woo, Tom Kim and Im Sung-jae have all qualified for the FedEx Cup playoffs, which will begin Thursday with the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee.

The top 70 players in the FedEx Cup points rankings are eligible for the first leg of the playoffs. And the top 50 players after the Memphis tournament will be eligible for the second event, the BMW Championship, scheduled for next week.

Then the top 30 players after the BMW tournament will qualify for the playoff finale, the Tour Championship, set for Aug. 27-30.

Kim Si-woo was the top Korean at No. 7, followed by Tom Kim at No. 34 and Im Sung-jae at No. 53.

Kim Si-woo is also the highest-ranked player who does not have a win this year. He has accomplished that feat by ranking second on the tour with 10 top-10 finishes, just one back of world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.

Tom Kim ended his three-year title drought last month by winning the Genesis Scottish Open and tied for fifth at the final regular-season event, the Wyndam Championship, in North Carolina on Sunday to finish safely inside the top 70.

Im is on the bubble for the second leg of the playoffs. He has played in each of the past seven Tour Championships, the longest such streak by a Korean player, but will need a big push over the next two tournaments to keep his run alive.

Im missed the first two months of the season due to a wrist injury and has three top-10 finishes in 20 starts this year.