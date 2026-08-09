Man City beat Atletico Madrid to foil Lee Kang-in's debut in Seoul

Manchester City overcame a first-half deficit to beat Atletico Madrid 3-1 in their preseason showdown in Seoul on Sunday, spoiling Korean star Lee Kang-in's Atleti debut in front of some 50,000 fans.

After teen defender Jorge Dominguez scored for Atletico Madrid in the 43rd minute, Omar Marmoush responded for Man City with a second-half brace at Seoul World Cup Stadium. Rayan Ait-Nouri then rounded out the scoring in the late moments.

Lee, who subbed in for Rodrigo Mendoza in the 63rd minute, had a couple of shot attempts but did not ultimately affect the outcome of the match.

Man City were in control early, with their high pressing creating turnovers in the attacking zone.

Their right winger Savinho created a couple of dangerous looks with his individual effort. The Brazilian danced into the right side of the box to get off a left-footed shot, but goalkeeper Jan Oblak was up to the task.

Savinho unleashed a hard shot from outside the box after cutting back from the right side in the 23rd minute but missed the target this time.

Atleti then opened the scoring against the run of play in the 43rd minute.

Following a corner, Morten Hjulmand managed to get a piece of the loose ball and send it toward the goal. Dominguez, the youngest Atleti starter at age 16, quickly got behind the defense and poked it into the bottom right corner for the 1-0 lead.

Man City, though, erased the deficit early in the second half, with Antoine Semenyo and Omar Marmoush connecting twice in a short span.

The equalizer was all Semenyo, who saved the ball from going out of play on the left flank, escaped a challenge and crossed for Marmoush. The forward beat defender Dani Martinez to the ball to level the score.

Just two minutes later, the two attackers produced the go-ahead goal, with Semenyo once again making his pass from the left wing and Marmoush putting it past Oblak for the 2-1 Man City advantage.

In a bid to turn the tide, Atleti made nine substitutions in the 63rd minute, with Lee replacing Rodrigo Mendoza.

Lee immediately took a free kick from outside the right corner of the box but sent the shot high and wide left.

Lee had a more dangerous look in the 76th minute when he tried to convert a feed from Arnau Sola, but ended up airmailing his left-footed shot.

After Man City missed a few chances to widen their lead, Ait-Nouri netted the club's third goal in the 90th minute, after Divin Mubama set him up for a one-on-one chance against keeper Salvi Esquivel.

Iker Luque went on a counterbreak for Atleti in the dying seconds but ended up striking the right side of the net.