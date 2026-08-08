Korea national football team defender Kim Min-jae, 30, of Bayern Munich, has finally addressed the controversy surrounding his apparent protest over being substituted during the team's third group-stage match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

With Korea trailing at the time, Kim was taken off and another defender was brought on, prompting speculation that he had questioned why an attacker was not being introduced instead.

Kim explained the circumstances surrounding his substitution in the 20th minute of the second half against South Africa on June 25 in the third Group A match of this year's World Cup, in a video released Thursday on broadcaster Kim Jong-kook's YouTube channel GYM JONG KOOK.

At the time, Kim raised both arms and shouted as he headed toward the bench, fueling speculation that he was expressing his displeasure with then-national team coach Hong Myung-bo, who had called him off.

Kim first said he had been substituted because he was experiencing discomfort in his calf. The comment was consistent with what he had said previously and indicated that he had no problem with being substituted itself.

He then revealed what had really happened. "There were things that weren't working out during the game, so even though I shouldn't have, I said something along the lines of, 'We need to bring on an attacker,'" Kim said.

His comments appeared to be a measured expression of his inability to understand why Hong brought on another defender, Park Jin-seop, while Korea was trailing South Africa 1-0.

Kim also offered a candid assessment of the team's performance in the match, which had been widely criticized as a poor showing.

"To be honest, the players didn't play well against South Africa either," he said. "Compared with the other matches, we weren't good overall, and it was difficult."

Regarding the appointment of the next national team coach, Kim said he would like someone "who has a clear idea of the kind of footbal he wants to play, can point things out when the team isn't following his tactics and has a variety of patterns in his play."

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.







