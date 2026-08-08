Football association apologizes amid claims it provided sexual entertainment for foreign referees

The national football association apologized Saturday over allegations that it provided sexual entertainment to foreign referees before and after international matches held in the country between 2011 and 2012.

The apology came after a 2016 government audit showed that the Korea Football Association (KFA) used corporate credit cards to pay for sexual entertainment for visiting referees at massage parlors and other adult establishments in Seoul and other cities that hosted international matches between March 2011 and March 2012.

"We are deeply sorry for the disappointment and concern caused by the various issues and controversies surrounding the association since the 2026 FIFA World Cup," the KFA said.

"We express our sincere apologies for causing concerns over a range of issues, from a parliamentary hearing and an unprecedented police raid to media reports about incidents from more than a decade ago that even members within the federation were unaware of," it added.

The KFA vowed sweeping reforms and pledged to strengthen transparency and restore integrity within the organization to meet the public's expectations.

The parliamentary hearing was held late last month to question Chung Mong-gyu, who resigned as president of the KFA, and Hong Myung-bo, who quit as Korea's head coach following the team's early exit at the FIFA World Cup in June.

Earlier this week, police raided the KFA's offices over allegations of irregularities in the 2024 appointment of Hong.