BUCHEON, Gyeonggi Province — Korean women's basketball took another step toward internationalization this week, as teams from Australia, Japan and Vietnam joined the 2026 ticketLINK WKBL Futures League, which concluded Wednesday with Japan's Prestige International Aranmare defeating Yongin Samsung Life Blue Minx 79-54.

At Bucheon Gymnasium, players from Australia, Japan and Vietnam shared the court with some of Korea's most promising young talent from July 29 to Thursday.

The tournament, organized by the Women’s Korean Basketball League (WKBL), provided young rookie players with valuable game experience. All six WKBL clubs took part, joined by the Vietnam women’s national team, Victoria Select Women (Australia), the Japan University All Stars and Prestige International Aranmare (Japan), with the latter taking home the prize money of 5 million won ($3,500).

The international nature of the tournament was visible beyond the scoreboard. Players exchanged greetings across languages, while fans watched unfamiliar teams compete alongside familiar WKBL clubs. For a competition traditionally centered on domestic development, the atmosphere reflected a growing connection between Korean women's basketball and the wider region.

The tournament has provided a glimpse of how women’s basketball in Asia is becoming increasingly connected, and its expansion reflects the ambitions of the Korean league. Previously, the tournament focused on allowing rookie players more court time in a competitive environment. However, the arrival of teams from Australia, Japan and Vietnam has changed the nature of the competition, exposing young players to different playing styles.

Japan has established itself as one of the strongest basketball nations in the region and continues to push boundaries at an international level. Its success on the international stage has highlighted the different approaches that exist within Asian women's basketball. By competing against teams from different basketball cultures, Korean players and coaches gain a chance to study new systems and ideas, helping to strengthen the position of the WKBL within the Asian basketball landscape.

Australia's Victoria Select Women team is led by former WNBA player Kelsey Griffin, whose experiences provided a valuable anchor for the squad mainly made up of emerging players.

Among those hoping to benefit from the opportunity is rising Australian guard Jada Hill. Hill is among a new generation of Australian players hoping to establish themselves at a senior level. When asked what it means to be part of the event, she explained that “getting to play overseas is something we all dream of, especially against the quality of the teams from Korea and Japan … to be able to experience it at such a young age is a true privilege.”

For players like Hill, the Futures League offers an opportunity to play against unfamiliar styles. Hill mentioned the kind of play she expected from the other teams. “After looking at the success of the Japan U17 women at the FIBA World Cup, I expect the style of play in Korea to focus more on speed and shooting in comparison to the Australian game, which is more about playing with motion and physicality,” she said.

Hill further reflected on the importance of the tournament. “They (international tournaments) allow us to showcase our true talent to people all around the world,” she said. “It gives all female athletes the chance to lift the standard of the game and show their name to the world.”

Abbie Aitken is a British journalist based in Korea. She covers Korean sports, culture and society, with a particular interest in women’s sports and stories that connect Korean and international audiences. Follow @abbieaitken_ on Instagram.