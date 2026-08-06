Son Heung-min held goalless in LAFC's Leagues Cup victory

Son Heung-min has been held off the board for the first time in five official matches.

Son did not find the back of the net as his Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) defeated Chivas de Guadalajara 5-4 on penalties to kick off their Leagues Cup tournament at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday (local time).

Denis Bouanga for LAFC and Roberto Alvarado for Guadalajara traded first-half goals, before LAFC goalkeeper Thomas Hasal stopped Luis Romo's penalty to clinch the shootout victory.

Son came into this match having scored in each of his past four Major League Soccer (MLS) regular-season games — all of them after the FIFA World Cup break. He had gone goalless in his first 13 MLS matches of this season before the recent outburst.

Son was subbed out for Tyler Boyd in the 86th minute after being credited with a couple of shot attempts.

The Leagues Cup is a tournament featuring 36 teams from MLS and Mexico's Liga MX. During the opening phase, teams play three matches against opponents from the other league. The top four teams from each league will then advance to the knockout stage.

In the first phase, a win is worth three points, a shootout victory is worth two points and a shootout loss is still good for one point.

The Leagues Cup will continue through early September. The top three teams will qualify for the Concacaf Champions Cup, the top regional competition.