Police raided offices of the national football federation on Thursday over allegations of irregularities in the 2024 appointment of former men's national team head coach Hong Myung-bo.

The search and seizure took place at the Korea Football Association (KFA) headquarters in Cheonan, about 90 kilometers south of Seoul, and the KFA House in central Seoul, as part of a probe into suspicions the association unfairly intervened in Hong's appointment in July 2024.

Hong resigned at the end of June following South Korea's group-stage exit from the FIFA World Cup.

Police investigators seek to secure KFA documents to look into whether senior officials, including former federation chief Chung Mong-kyu and former technical director Lee Lim-saeng, interfered in the appointment process.

Critics have claimed Hong was hired as head coach without undergoing proper procedures, with Lee, who had no authority on coaching appointments, allegedly offering Hong the job at a bakery near Hong's home.

A civic group earlier filed a complaint against Hong and Chung on suspicion of obstruction of duties, breach of trust, coercion and intimidation in connection with the appointment.

The raid took place about two years after police initially launched the probe. The investigation has recently received renewed attention following South Korea's elimination from the World Cup.

Police questioned Hong as a suspect in the case Tuesday.

Late last month, lawmakers grilled Hong and Chung in a parliamentary hearing over a range of issues, including the KFA's management and Hong's appointment.