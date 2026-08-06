Official invitations to the 2027 World University Games in South Korea have been sent to 164 countries, including North Korea, its organizing committee said Thursday.

The international multisport event for university athletes will be held in the central Chungcheong provinces from Aug. 1-12 next year, and all 164 member states of the International University Sports Federation (FISU) have been invited, according to the committee.

"As North Korea is also a FISU member state, we plan to register its participation in line with the given procedures and schedules," Lee Jeong-woo, the acting committee head, said.

Details related to North Korea's participation will be arranged in close cooperation with the government and FISU, according to the committee.

Each country's university sports federation must submit its intent to participate by September, followed by general entries detailing discipline sizes by December. Final rosters are due in April 2027, with individual entries to be finalized by June 2027.