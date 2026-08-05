Korean football player Kim Young-gwon made headlines after it was revealed he resides in Nine One Hannam, one of the wealthiest neighborhoods in Seoul.

Built in 2019, the 341-unit luxury complex houses prominent business executives and celebrities, including Big Bang's G-Dragon and BTS members Jimin and RM.

The Ulsan HD defender shared a glimpse of his family life at the complex in March 2020 during an appearance on the network variety show "The Return of Superman."

A 244.34-square-meter unit in Nine One Hannam sold for 15.6 billion won ($10.58 million) in March.

After advancing through elite youth national teams, Kim debuted professionally with the J1 League's FC Tokyo in Japan in 2010. He also played for RM Omiya Ardija in Saitama and Gamba Osaka in Suita, along with China's Guangzhou Evergrande before joining K League powerhouse Ulsan HD in 2022.

As a core defender in Guangzhou, Kim led the team to six consecutive Chinese Super League titles and two Asian Champions League trophies. Benefiting from China's state-backed "football boom," he signed a four-year contract worth 100 million yuan ($14.64 million) in 2015.

His success extended to the international stage. Kim helped Korea win a bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics and became a key defender for the national team, earning 112 international caps.

Kim has played in three World Cups, scoring a crucial equalizer against Portugal in the group stage of the 2022 tournament in Qatar, securing Korea's spot in the round of 16.

This article from Xportsnews is adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.





