The KT Wiz announced Tuesday they will hold a retirement ceremony for the captain of their only championship team from five years ago.

The Wiz said the celebration of Hwang Jae-gyun's 18-year career in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) will take place Saturday at their home stadium, KT Wiz Park in Suwon, just south of Seoul. The Wiz will host the Lotte Giants, one of Hwang's former teams, that evening.

Hwang announced his retirement in December last year. Now 39 years old, Hwang has worked as a color commentator on cable this season.

In the pregame ceremony, Hwang will sign autographs for 100 fans at the stadium, and a tribute video for the former infielder will be played on the stadium's scoreboard. Players from the two teams on the field will present Hwang with gifts, and members of Hwang's family will throw out the ceremonial first pitch and stand in the batter's box before the start of the game.

Then following the game, Hwang will be joined by his family, former teammates and coaches as he bids adieu. The Wiz are also planning fireworks at the end of the ceremony.

Hwang was captain of the Wiz in 2021, when they soared to the franchise's first Korean Series title.

Hwang made his KBO debut with the now-defunct Hyundai Unicorns in 2007. He then spent the next two seasons with the Woori (currently Kiwoom) Heroes, a new franchise that joined the KBO after the Unicorns folded.

Hwang was traded to the Giants in July 2010 and remained with the Busan-based club until 2016. He won the 2012 All-Star Game MVP award while representing Lotte.

Hwang then had a cup of coffee with the San Francisco Giants in Major League Baseball in 2017 and returned to the KBO by signing with the Wiz in November that year.

He spent the rest of his KBO career with the Wiz. In addition to leading them to the 2021 Korean Series title, Hwang earned his only Golden Glove award at third base in 2020.

Internationally, Hwang won gold medals at the 2014 and the 2018 Asian Games.

In his final KBO season, Hwang batted .275 with seven homers and 48 RBIs in 112 games. By recording 108 hits, Hwang became the seventh player in KBO history to record at least 100 hits in 14 consecutive seasons.

After becoming a free agent last winter, Hwang acknowledged he received "a good offer" from the Wiz but still decided it was time to call it quits.

He finished with 2,200 games played, along with a .287 batting average, 227 home runs, 1,121 RBIs, 235 steals and 2,266 hits. He ranks eighth of all time in games and hits, and is one of only three KBO players ever with at least 200 home runs and 200 steals.