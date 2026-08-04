Two baseball games scheduled for Tuesday evening were canceled due to severe heat.

The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) announced the game between the NC Dinos and the Doosan Bears in Seoul, and another between the KT Wiz and the Kia Tigers in the southwestern city of Gwangju will not be played as earlier scheduled.

The Korea Meteorological Administration issued the highest-level serious heat wave warning for both cities earlier in the day.

The serious heat wave warning is issued when the highest perceived temperature reaches at least 38 C, or the maximum daily temperature reaches 39 C or higher. With the warning in place, the KBO may choose to cancel games by no later than 1 p.m. on a given day.

For Tuesday, the KBO made the announcement at 12:45 p.m.

Scorching conditions wiped out three KBO games in the southeastern region over the weekend — two in Changwon and one in Busan.

Of the three remaining games for Tuesday, one will be played in Busan and another will be contested in Daegu, which saw a record high temperature of 40.9 C on Sunday. The third game will be in Incheon, just west of Seoul.