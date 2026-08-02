After failing to join some elite LPGA company on the weekend in England, Korean golfer Ryu Hae-ran chose to look on the brighter side.

Ryu finished tied for sixth at the AIG Women's Open at Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Club in Lytham St Annes, England, on Sunday (local time). She finished at one-under 283 after carding her second straight round of 74 on the final day, four behind the champion, Shiho Kuwaki of Japan.

Ryu, who won the KPMG Women's PGA Championship in late June for her maiden major title and captured the Amundi Evian Championship two weeks later, had a chance to become just the third LPGA player to win three consecutive majors in one year. Babe Zaharias of the United States (1950) and Ryu's fellow Korean player Park In-bee (2013) remain the only ones to have done it.

"I have had so much support throughout the week, but that is golf. This is why we love golf," Ryu said with a smile afterward. "This gives me a reason to work even harder for my next tournament.

"Winning two major titles is still a great accomplishment, as is finishing inside the top 10," Ryu added. "I am disappointed that I failed to accomplish something historic. Still, a lot of players would have loved to be in this position. Just having a chance to do it was great experience. I will never forget this week for the rest of my golf career."

Ryu led the tournament at the halfway mark at seven-under but stumbled on the weekend with back-to-back rounds of 74. She made one double bogey and two bogeys over her first two days, but then had one double bogey and 10 bogeys over the next two rounds.

The weekend struggles also cost Ryu a shot at winning the Annika Major Award, given to the player with the best overall performance across five major tournaments each year. Players earn points based on top-10 finishes, with the winner grabbing 60 points.

Ryu ended up with 130 points on her two wins and the sixth-place finish at the AIG Women's Open, as Nelly Korda of the United States, who won the season's first two majors and recorded two other top-10 finishes, beat the Korean by 10 points.

Ryu said she was still pleased with the way she performed in England.

"This is my best performance at this tournament. I never even imagined I would finish in the top 10," said Ryu, who had not even cracked the top 20 in her three previous Women's Open appearances. "It is a shame I failed to reward my fans for their support. But we have more tournaments left this season, and I will try to put on a good performance."

That grind can wait another week, though. The tour will take this week off, and the season will resume next week with the Standard Portland Classic in Portland, Oregon.

"I will rest for this coming week, and I will not leave my house," Ryu said with a smile.