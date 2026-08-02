Ryu Hae-ran falls out of lead, remains in hunt for 3rd straight LPGA major

Ryu Hae-ran has fallen out of the lead in her bid for a third straight LPGA major title with one round remaining in England.

Ryu dropped from first to a five-way tie for second at the AIG Women's Open at Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Club in Lytham St Annes, England, on Saturday (local time), after shooting three-over 74 in the third round.

At four-under 209, Ryu and four other players sit three shots behind Korean American Yealimi Noh, who posted a 69 on Saturday to reach seven-under 206.

Ryu, world No. 3, was atop the leaderboard alone through 36 holes at seven-under. And she looked to be in cruise control after making birdies at the third and fourth holes.

She traded a bogey at the fifth with a birdie at the very next hole, which gave Ryu a four-shot lead.

But then the bottom fell out on her round, with five bogeys over the next eight holes, as Ryu kept putting her shots in bunkers.

Ryu is still within striking distance of Noh with 18 holes to go. Ryu is trying to become the first LPGA player since fellow Korean Park In-bee in 2013 to win three consecutive majors in one season, and just the fifth player to win three major titles in one year — joining Park, Pat Bradley (1986), Mickey Wright (1961) and Babe Zaharias (1950).

"Just a tough day today," Ryu said afterward. "I already know I have won (two majors) so it is not too stressful."

Expanding on that point, Ryu said she used to put more pressure on herself at majors after a round as poor as this one. But with two big titles to her name now, Ryu said she is able to stay calm and relaxed.

Ryu said she was happy to have walked away with bogeys on holes where she could have made double bogeys.

Asked about her game plan for the final round, Ryu said with a laugh, "No bunker."

Ryu will play in the third-to-last pairing with Shiho Kuwaki of Japan.

Noh will tee off in the final group with Esther Henseleit in pursuit of her maiden major title. World No. 2 Jeeno Thitikul and Lucy Li of the United States will be in the penultimate pairing.