Lee Kang-in is increasingly unlikely to join Atlético Madrid in Spain due to delays in administrative procedures related to his alternative military service, and the club now expects him to link up with the squad in Seoul, Spanish media reported.

Leading Spanish sports daily Mundo Deportivo took an in-depth look at Lee’s situation Friday, reporting that he is still waiting for government approval to leave Korea. With each passing day, the chances of the new signing joining the team in Madrid are diminishing, the outlet said.

Lee signed with Atletico on July 25 after leaving Paris Saint-Germain. His contract, which runs through 2031, includes a base transfer fee of 35 million euros ($40.3 million) plus 5 million euros in add-ons.

However, Lee has yet to leave for Spain due to administrative procedures related to Korea’s alternative military service program. Lee became eligible for the benefit after winning gold at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games, but still requires approval from the defense and immigration authorities to work overseas.

Atletico's preseason schedule also puts Lee more likely to remain in Korea.

The team will play Manchester United in a preseason friendly in Stockholm on Saturday before traveling to Korea on Wednesday to begin its Asian tour. Given that schedule, the club reportedly believes that sending Lee to Spain first would be inefficient even if approval were granted immediately.

“A flight between Seoul and Madrid takes about 14 hours,” Mundo Deportivo reported. “Even if permission is granted Friday or next Monday, Atletico sees little reason for him to travel to Europe only to return to Korea a few days later.”

The outlet added that the club considers it “absurd” to fly Lee to Europe only to immediately send him back to Asia, making his joining the squad in Korea for the start of its Asian tour the most realistic scenario.

The administrative process may be delaying Lee’s arrival, but it has not disrupted his fitness preparations, according to the Spanish outlet.

“Atletico remains reassured because Lee Kang-in is continuing to train at FC Seoul’s facilities,” Mundo Deportivo reported.

“He is following a training program provided by the club’s coaching staff and working to ensure that he remains in peak condition.”

His nutrition is also being managed to the same standards. Lee is following the same dietary program as his new teammates to help ease his transition once he joins the squad, according to the report.

Lee is currently preparing for the season at GS Champions Park, the training ground of K League 1 club FC Seoul.

Another Spanish outlet "Superdeporte" offered a similar outlook, that the team is not likely to have Lee come to Spain even if the permission to leave the country is granted in next few days.

After the Korea tour, however, Lee is expected to travel to Europe with the squad and begin full preseason preparations.

"Lee is anticipated to travel with the team after the tour has ended, and depending on the last schedule of the preseason, will either head to Madrid or to France," the outlet reported.

“If all the procedures are completed without further delays, Lee may not arrive in Madrid until just days before the league season begins.”

Facing the delay, the team is set to make every use of the tour in Korea.

"Mundo Deportivo" reported that Atlético Madrid is already preparing a range of projects designed to capitalize on the “Lee Kang-in effect.”

“Sales of the club’s official jerseys have risen sharply since Lee’s signing was announced, with demand surging particularly in Korea,” the outlet said. “He has become one of the club’s leading drivers of merchandise sales not only across Asia but also among Korean communities in the United States.”

The club has further stepped up its efforts by unveiling a special jersey collection featuring Korean-inspired typography and customized name designs.

This article from Xportsnews is adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.