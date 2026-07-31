Former nat'l football head coach takes shot at critics

Hong Myung-bo, the oft-criticized former head coach of the men's national football team, has fired a shot at his detractors, telling them they should try to fix problems themselves instead of staying on social media.

Hong, who resigned at the end of June following Korea's group-stage exit from the FIFA World Cup, was grilled for hours during a parliamentary session Thursday. Lawmakers on the National Assembly's committee on sports gathered to hurl questions at Hong, covering his hiring process from two years ago to his tactical decisions at the World Cup, among other issues.

Toward the end of the 12-hour session, Hong was asked to comment on persistent criticism leveled against him and the Korea Football Association (KFA) by former players, journalists and pundits on YouTube and other social media platforms.

"The KFA should not take such criticism lightly," said Hong, who once served as an executive director for the KFA. "If people are aware of problems at the KFA, then they should join the scene and try to set up a system where they can make changes themselves. It is an extremely difficult task, but I hope young minds will come out and make changes."

When asked by People Power Party Rep. Cho Eun-hee how the KFA's culture should change, Hong said: "I don't think it can be done by the work of one particular individual. I acknowledge that the system will not change so easily unless everyone in the football community comes together.

"It is perfectly fine to be critical (of the KFA) from the outside, but I think that once they realize how tough things are on this end, then they will be able to bring about changes with a stronger sense of responsibility," Hong added. "This is not an easy environment, but if people with experience in football come over and start working here, I think Korean football will improve more quickly."