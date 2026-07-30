Son Heung-min named MVP in MLS All-Star Game debut

Son Heung-min has earned the MVP award in his first Major League Soccer (MLS) All-Star Game.

The Korean superstar for Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) grabbed a brace in the first half to help MLS All-Stars defeat Liga MX All-Stars, featuring Mexican league players, by 4-3 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Wednesday (local time).

For his effort, Son became the first Korean to win the MLS All-Star Game MVP honor. He also captained his side in this midseason exhibition match.

After Luis Gabriel Rey staked Liga MX to a lead just nine minutes in, Son singlehandedly flipped the scoreboard, linking up with New England Revolution Carles Gil for both of his goals.

First, Gil intercepted a pass near the attacking third and fed the ball to Son, who was alone on the left side of the box. Son then rolled the ball past goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo to level the score.

Then three minutes later, Gil sent a floating cross from the right side of the box and Son made no mistake with his right-footed volley to put MLS All-Stars on top.

Son was subbed out in the 35th minute, and the two sides kept trading punches. FC Cincinnati's Evander had the final MLS goal in the 58th minute, and a second-half stoppage-time goal by Jose Paradela was not nearly enough for Liga MX.

"I enjoyed it a lot. This is amazing, with amazing players," Son said in a televised interview after coming out of the game. "I didn't have to do much. Everybody set it up perfectly and I just had two tap-ins."

As for his first MLS All-Star appearance, Son said, "It was a pure joy. People were so nice. We don't know each other and we spent three days here and everybody was so nice. The experience was fantastic."