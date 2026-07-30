Lee Kang-in tops Atletico jersey sales even before debut: Spanish media

The early commercial response to Lee Kang-in's transfer recalls the surge in interest that followed his move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2023.

Madrid is already feeling the intense focus on the Korean midfielder following his time in Paris.

Lee joined Spanish club Atletico Madrid on Saturday and reportedly moved to the top of the club's jersey sales list, underscoring his immediate commercial appeal.

Lee is reportedly in Korea fulfilling alternative military service obligations stemming from the exemption he earned after winning gold at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, but fan interest is already building in Madrid.

Spanish sports daily Marca reported the sales figures.

The newspaper reported on Thursday that Lee's signing had already made a major commercial impact before he made an appearance for Atletico. Forward Julian Alvarez did not generate this level of early merchandise demand, with the strong response expected to boost the club's commercial revenue.





The hype extends beyond Korea to the United States.

The intense interest was evident in Korea at the time of the transfer announcement, when an image of Lee joining the club appeared on a landmark building in Seoul and drew significant attention.

Merchandise demand extends to the U.S., with rising sales of Atletico jerseys attributed in part to the 2 million-strong Korean American community.

Atletico completed Lee's signing over the weekend, with the club announcing it reached an agreement with PSG for the football player's permanent transfer. Atletico, which noted Lee's participation in PSG's UEFA Champions League-winning squad over the past two seasons, said he signed a five-year contract through June 30, 2031.

In a teaser video released before the official announcement, Atletico featured the Taegeuk symbol from Korea's national flag alongside a UEFA Champions League winners' emblem to highlight his European success at his former club.

The teaser also included the word "Shootdori" embroidered near the left shoulder of his shirt, a reference to the Korean children's soccer show "Fly Shoot Dori," which featured Lee as a child.





Atletico detailed Lee's football skills, describing him in a press release as a talented 25-year-old left-footed midfielder capable of playing centrally or on either wing, highlighting his vision, precise ball control, passing and shooting.

Lee joined following the departure of versatile forward Antoine Griezmann, who led France to victory at the 2018 World Cup before leaving for Major League Soccer in the United States.

Atletico said it signed Lee primarily for his athletic abilities while acknowledging his substantial commercial appeal.

Marca added that Atletico cited athletic considerations as the main reason for the transfer, believing Lee will strengthen the squad.

At the same time, his early merchandise sales added a commercial dimension to the transfer and confirmed his marketability.

Atletico handed him the No. 7 jersey, and the commercial response was immediate.

Lee's jerseys also previously topped PSG sales after his arrival in 2023, ahead of those bearing Kylian Mbappe's name, surprising club officials who acknowledged his popularity but did not anticipate the extent of the demand.

The early response reinforced Atletico's confidence in the signing before Lee even arrived in Madrid.

Lee is expected to make his first appearance in a preseason friendly against Manchester City at Seoul World Cup Stadium on Aug. 9.

His competitive debut and return to La Liga are scheduled for a home match against Malaga CF at 9 a.m. on Aug. 19 (local time).

This article from Xportsnews is adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.