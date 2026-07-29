Korean football fans will not get to see a pair of recent FIFA World Cup stars when the Premier League giants Manchester City visit Seoul for their Asian tour next month.

Man City unveiled their initial 28-man traveling squad on their website Wednesday, and conspicuous by their absences were midfielder Rodri and forward Erling Haaland.

Rodri captained Spain to their second World Cup title earlier this month and won the Golden Ball as the tournament's best player — becoming the first winner of the honor without a goal or an assist. He recently left Real Madrid to join Man City but also underwent what the English club described this week as a "minor" back surgery.

Man City said Rodri "will now begin a short period of rehabilitation" without providing a specific timeline for his return.

Haaland took his upstart Norway to the quarterfinals at the World Cup and finished tied for third at the tournament with seven goals. The 26-year-old talisman has won three Premier League Golden Boots in his first four seasons with Man City as the English competition's scoring leader.

"Due to the FIFA World Cup taking place this summer, several first-team players that reached the quarterfinal stages or beyond at the tournament will not travel for the men's preseason tour due to required rest time they are permitted ahead of the new Premier League season," Man City said. "A small number of players that reached the round of 16 will join for part of the tour but are not with the squad departing Manchester today."

With new head coach Enzo Maresca in charge, Man City will play the Italian side Inter Milan in Hong Kong on Saturday and then travel to Korea for two matches — against a K League All-Star squad next Wednesday and then against the Spanish club Atletico Madrid on Aug. 9, both at Seoul World Cup Stadium. This will be Man City's first visit to Korea since 2023.

Without Rodri and Haaland, Man City will be led by veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, defender Mateo Kovacic and midfielder Phil Foden, among others.