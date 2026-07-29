Former Korea national football team head coach Hong Myung-bo, who is set to appear at a National Assembly hearing on July 30, has strongly denied allegations that he used a Korea Football Association (KFA) corporate credit card for personal expenses.

Hong said all expenditures were made in accordance with KFA regulations and within authorized limits.

The statement marks Hong's second public message since the conclusion of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. While staying at his home in the United States, he announced earlier this month that he would attend the parliamentary hearing and answer questions surrounding the controversy.

Hong issued a detailed rebuttal, Tuesday, after allegations over his use of a corporate card surfaced.

According to records released Monday by Rep. Jin Sun-mee of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea and a report by JTBC, Hong spent a total of 37.42 million won ($27,000) on the KFA corporate card between July 2024 and May 2026. Of that amount, 14.06 million won was reportedly spent in Bundang, Seongnam, near his residence.

The transactions included payments at a hotel, a Korean beef restaurant and a hangover soup restaurant near his home. Records also showed purchases totaling hundreds of thousands of won at businesses in Bundang on public holidays such as Children's Day, Memorial Day and Liberation Day.

Under KFA guidelines, corporate card use is restricted on holidays, near an employee's residence and in locations outside the designated work area. If such use is unavoidable, supporting documentation such as business travel records or written explanations must be submitted.

Hong argued that all of his spending complied with KFA rules.

"I used the corporate card only for authorized purposes and within the prescribed limits under KFA regulations," he said. "Every transaction was documented and settled with the association. During my tenure, I was never once told that my use of the corporate card was inappropriate, nor was I asked to correct any spending."

Responding to JTBC's report that he used the corporate card 31 times on public holidays over the past two years, Hong said that evaluating K League players is one of the national team's key responsibilities.

"K League matches are mostly held on weekends and public holidays. It is common practice for the coaching staff to attend matches, observe players and hold meetings on those days," he said.

He added that because national team rosters were generally announced on Mondays, meetings held over the preceding weekend were essential. "Corporate card use on weekends and holidays was for meals and operational expenses incurred while carrying out national team duties," he said.

Hong also explained that many of the transactions near his home took place because several foreign members of the coaching staff lived in Bundang and the team frequently used a shared office in the area for meetings. Regarding spending at a Korean beef restaurant and a Chinese restaurant, Hong said he used his personal credit card whenever he visited privately.

Hong also criticized the media coverage.

"It is very regrettable that the report interpreted business-related spending as personal simply because it occurred near my home, without considering the national team's working environment and where the coaching staff lived," he said. "I will prepare supporting documents and provide a full explanation at the parliamentary hearing."

The KFA has previously faced criticism over corporate card misuse, issuing a public apology in 2016 over improper spending.

Separate reports have also revealed that KFA officials repeatedly used corporate cards at department stores and gas stations between 2021 and July 2026.

According to Jin's office, KFA corporate cards were used 218 times at department stores for a total of 26.03 million won, and 300 times at gas stations totaling 51.88 million won during the period.

Former KFA technical director Lee Lim-saeng reportedly spent 546,000 won over three transactions at department stores including Lotte and Hyundai, while Hong spent 160,000 won at Shinsegae Department Store.

KFA guidelines reportedly do not specifically prohibit corporate card use at department stores or children's clothing retailers.

This article from Xportsnews is adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.





























