Badminton star An Se-young says is nearly back to full health

Sidelined since the middle of July with a foot injury, badminton star An Se-young said Wednesday she is almost back to full health and will be ready for next month's world championships.

An provided updates on her status after attending an unveiling ceremony for a commemorative medal celebrating her feats on the court. An withdrew from her second round match of the Japan Open on July 15 due to a left foot injury.

"I have improved so much since that day and I have been practicing without issues," An told reporters. "If I may put a number on my progress, I would say I am about 80 to 90 percent. Right now, I am preparing for the world championships next month."

An has won three medals at the worlds — gold in 2023 and bronze medals in 2022 and 2025. This year's competition will run from Aug. 17 to 23 in New Delhi.

An said she had experienced recurring problems with her left foot in the past, and on the day she was forced to withdraw, she had trouble putting much weight on her left side.

"I am sidelined for now but I think it has given me some time to regroup so that I will be able to come back healthier," An said. "I will do my best in rehab to come back strong."

At Wednesday's ceremony, the Korea Minting, Security Printing & ID Card Operating Corp. (KOMSCO) introduced a medal celebrating An's victories at the four biggest competitions for Asian shuttlers — the 2023 Asian Games, the 2023 world championships, the 2024 Summer Olympics and the 2026 Asian championships. An is the first Asian women's singles player to win all those four events.

Inscribed on the medal are the words "Star Is Born," An's favorite phrase during her run to the Olympic gold medal in 2024, along with An's autography.

The KOMSCO said it has created 500 gold medals and 1,500 silver medals for An.

"This means so much to me. Having my first commemorative medal is a huge honor," An said.