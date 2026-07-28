Man City's Rodri sidelined for 'short period' following back surgery

LONDON — Spain's World Cup-winning captain Rodri will be sidelined for a short period following minor back surgery, Manchester City said on Tuesday.

The midfielder, who was named player of the tournament after the World Cup final in the United States earlier this month, has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid.

"Manchester City can confirm Rodri has undergone successful minor back surgery," the Premier League club said in a statement.

"The midfielder had been feeling discomfort for some time but has now undergone a procedure to address the issue and will now begin a short period of rehabilitation."

It is another setback for the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner, who has endured a series of fitness problems since suffering a serious knee injury almost two years ago.

The former Atletico Madrid player, 30, has one year remaining on his contract with City but speculation over his future has intensified since Spain beat Argentina 1-0 in the World Cup final.

Speaking at a press conference last week, new City manager Enzo Maresca said he was "not worried" about the situation.

"He needs to recover and then he will be back here with us," the Italian said before Rodri's operation.

City face Arsenal in the season-opening Community Shield on Aug. 16 before their first Premier League match against Bournemouth the following week.