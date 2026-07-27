Player success puts Hong's tactical shortcomings back under scrutiny

Former Korea national football team head coach Hong Myung-bo's tactical shortcomings have once again come under scrutiny. Three key players from the national team — Son Heung-min (LAFC), Lee Kang-in (Atlético Madrid) and Hwang In-beom (FC Porto) — have reaffirmed their quality through a string of goals and high-profile transfers since the disappointing 2026 FIFA World Cup, where Korea failed to advance to the knockout round.

Son continued in fine form on Friday (local time), scoring the opening and eventual winning goal just five minutes into LAFC's 4-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

The goal further underscored the 34-year-old forward's return to top form. Although he struggled to find the net consistently before the World Cup, Son has now scored in three consecutive league matches since the MLS resumed, beginning with a match against the LA Galaxy. Including his two goals in the Concacaf Champions Cup, he has five goals this season.

Starting as the lone striker, Son latched into a counterattack, burst into the penalty area and fired a right-footed shot into the net just five minutes after kickoff. LAFC, energized by the early breakthrough, cruised to victory with a brace from Denis Bouanga and another goal from David Martínez, moving up to second place in the Western Conference with 33 points.

Meanwhile, rising star Lee Kang-in has completed a move to Spanish powerhouse Atlético Madrid, signing a contract through June 2031.

According to Spanish media outlets including Marca, Atlético will pay Lee's former club Paris Saint-Germain a transfer fee worth up to €40 million ($49 million), the second-highest transfer fee ever paid for a Korean player, behind Kim Min-jae's €50 million move to Bayern Munich in 2023.

Lee has also been handed the club's iconic No. 7 jersey, previously worn by Atlético legend Antoine Griezmann, further highlighting the club's confidence in the 25-year-old midfielder.

National team midfielder Hwang In-beom has also secured a new chapter in his career, joining Portuguese giants FC Porto from Dutch club Feyenoord.

Hwang signed a three-year contract with an option for an additional year. Porto reportedly paid a transfer fee of €4.5 million. Porto is one of Portugal's most successful clubs, having won the domestic league 31 times as well as two UEFA Champions League titles and two UEFA Europa League trophies.

The continued success of Korea's core players has reignited criticism of Hong's management of the national team. Despite having a squad featuring Son, Lee, Hwang and defender Kim Min-jae, Hong failed to guide Korea past the group stage of the 2026 World Cup.

Hong, whose appointment had already been mired in controversy over alleged procedural irregularities, has been summoned as a witness for a parliamentary hearing on the Korea Football Association on July 30. Former KFA President Chung Mong-gyu will also testify.

Hong, who unexpectedly departed for the United States immediately after the World Cup, recently returned to Korea and is reportedly preparing for the hearing.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.