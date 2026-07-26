Son Heung-min extends MLS scoring streak to 3 matches

Son Heung-min has extended his Major League Soccer (MLS) scoring streak to three matches for Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC).

Son netted his team's first goal as LAFC defeated Sporting Kansas City 4-0 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday (local time).

Son had been held without a goal in his first 13 MLS matches this season. Then he got off the schneid against LA Galaxy on July 17, his first match after the FIFA World Cup, and scored again against Real Salt Lake five days later.

He has now scored in three consecutive MLS matches for the first time since doing so in four games in a row last September.

Son continues to lead MLS with 10 assists, though he did not add to that total against Sporting Kansas City.

Instead, Son broke the deadlock just five minutes into the action on his home pitch. After the ball got poked loose off the feet of Timothy Tillman, Son beat defender Wyatt Meyer to it and rolled it into the bottom left corner from inside the penalty area.

Denis Bouanga made it 2-0 for LAFC in the 37th minute, and David Martinez put the home team up by three during stoppage time in the first half.

Bouanga then grabbed his second goal of the game in the 85th minute — soon after Son was subbed out for Jeremy Ebobisse.

LAFC have won four consecutive matches, including all three following the World Cup break, to move into second place in the Western Conference on 33 points. They are tied in points with the conference-leading Vancouver Whitecaps FC, who have the edge in the goal difference tiebreaker, 21-16.



