Lee Kang-in joins Atletico Madrid

Korean midfielder Lee Kang-in has joined the Spanish club Atletico Madrid, leaving the French giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after three mixed seasons.

Atletico Madrid announced on its website Saturday that Lee, 25, signed a five-year contract that will keep him with the La Liga side until June 2031.

The attacking midfielder, who can also operate on either wing, began his club career in Spain with Valencia CF as a teenager. He also had a spell with RCD Mallorca before taking his talent to France three years ago.

Lee struggled to earn consistent playing time with PSG this past season and will now move back to a country where he spent his formative years.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, though Spanish media reported that Atletico Madrid paid 35 million euros ($39.8 million), with an option for another 5 million euros.

At the top of his game, Lee is best known for his vision, ball control and ability to thread passes through tight spaces. Lee has represented Korea at the past two FIFA World Cups. He also excelled before joining the senior ranks, leading Korea to a runner-up finish at the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup as an 18-year-old and earning the Golden Ball honor as the competition's best player. Lee also helped Korea's under-23 squad win the gold medal at the 2023 Asian Games.

Lee collected several trophies while with PSG, including three Ligue 1 titles and two UEFA Champions League titles. He will now try to bring Atleti, as the Spanish club is colloquially known, its 12th La Liga title and its first since 2021.

They are considered among the giants of Spanish football, alongside FC Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Atletico Madrid are scheduled to face Premier League club Manchester City in a summer friendly match at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul on Aug. 9, with Lee expected to appear in his new kit in front of home fans.







