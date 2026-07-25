Norway had their highest finish at the 2026 Fifa World Cup, advancing to the quarterfinals before their defeat to England. The team's striker, Erling Haaland, who scored seven goals in the tournament, drew immense attention not just for his skills on the pitch, but also for his style and humor.

Newer football fans might be surprised to learn that the sport runs deep in the Haaland family. Erling's father, Alfie Haaland, enjoyed a successful professional career of his own. Most notably, both father and son have represented Norway at the World Cup.

After Norway's loss to England, the Haaland patriarch had his own opinion about the match, which he shared on X. He seemed unhappy with the result, blaming the referee for the game. "Well done [Jude] Bellingham and referee," he wrote.

In another post, he continued, "Saved by the referee. Hope [England] win the WC now. But feel we got robbed today."



