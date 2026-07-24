Former South Korean men's national football team captain Ki Sung-yueng will be among the 24 players from the domestic circuit to face the Premier League giants Manchester City in a friendly match next month.

The Korea Professional Football League (K League) on Friday unveiled the "Team K League," which will take on Man City at 8 p.m. on Aug. 5 at Seoul World Cup Stadium. It will be the first of two matches for the annual Coupang Play Series, with Man City scheduled to face the Spanish side Atletico Madrid at the same venue at 8 p.m. on Aug. 9.

Team K League head coach Chung Jung-yong and his assistant Chung Kyung-ho put together the All-Star squad, with the help of the league's technical study group. Ten of the 12 teams in the top-flight K League 1 will each have two representatives. The league-leading FC Seoul will have three players, while Jeju SK FC, who will play Bayern Munich in a friendly on Aug. 4, will send one player to the nation's capital.

There will be five forwards, nine midfielders, eight defenders and two goalkeepers.

Ki, a former Premier Leaguer now with Pohang Steelers, will form the midfield corps, alongside Matheus Oliveira of FC Anyang and Kim Dae-won of Gangwon FC, among others.

The forward group features three foreign players in Jefferson Galego of Bucheon FC 1995, Stefan Mugosa of Incheon United and Yago Cariello of Ulsan HD FC. They will be joined by two South Korean internationals, Lee Dong-gyeong of Ulsan and Lee Seung-woo of Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors.

FC Seoul center back Yazan Al-Arab, who represented Jordan at this year's FIFA World Cup, will play alongside two members of the South Korean World Cup squad, Lee Gi-hyuk of Gangwon FC and Kim Moon-hwan of Daejeon Hana Citizen FC.

The two goalkeepers are Gu Sung-yun of FC Seoul and Song Bum-keun of Jeonbuk.