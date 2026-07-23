Son Heung-min scores in 2nd straight MLS match

Son Heung-min has scored in his second straight Major League Soccer (MLS) match after going 13 consecutive games without finding the back of the net.

Son netted a goal and set up another to help Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) defeat Real Salt Lake 3-1 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday (local time). It was also Son's Bobblehead Night, with the first 22,000 fans receiving a Son bobblehead, with the South Korean superstar in his signature camera celebration pose.

Son, who ended his MLS goalless drought last Friday against LA Galaxy, got on the board in the 11th minute against Real Salt Lake.

After taking a pass from Jacob Shaffelburg in midfield, Son drove toward the box and unleashed a left-footed shot that found the bottom left corner.

Son then picked up a secondary assist on LAFC's second goal by Denis Bouanga in the 40th minute, increasing his MLS-leading total to 10 assists. Son is the first player to reach double figures in assists this season.

Son had a couple of chances early in the second half and ended up getting involved in an own goal by Real Salt Lake in the 68th minute.

Son took a through ball from David Martinez and attempted to cross the ball toward the center. But the ball went off the leg of a sliding defender DeAndre Yedlin and rolled into the bottom right corner, with goalkeeper Rafael Cabral caught moving in the opposite direction.

With the team up comfortably, LAFC head coach Marc Dos Santos replaced Son with Jeremy Ebobisse in the 72nd minute. In his prematch press conference, Dos Santos had said he would manage minutes for Son and other key players, with LAFC set to play eight matches in August.

Real Salt Lake scored an inconsequential goal in the 86th minute.

Son dominated Real Salt Lake last season with four goals and two assists in two meetings, including his first career MLS hat trick in his first match against them.